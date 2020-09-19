Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 649,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

