Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 162,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 108,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.08 million, a PE ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.79. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.73%.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 94,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth $288,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

