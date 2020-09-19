CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

