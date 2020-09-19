Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford Sells 1,900 Shares

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.53, for a total value of C$124,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,333,011.26.

Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,400 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.10, for a total value of C$89,740.00.

TSE:CGY traded up C$1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$65.00. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.95. Calian Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$31.29 and a twelve month high of C$66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $631.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

