Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells C$89,740.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.10, for a total transaction of C$89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,922.20.

Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,900 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.53, for a total transaction of C$124,507.00.

CGY traded up C$1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.00. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The stock has a market cap of $631.61 million and a P/E ratio of 25.59. Calian Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$31.29 and a twelve month high of C$66.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGY. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

