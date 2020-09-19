Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

HZNQF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a translational genomics company, develops and supplies patient-relevant drug discovery and diagnostic reference standards in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates a translational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

