CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 120,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,902. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

