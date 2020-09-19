CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 120,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,902. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
