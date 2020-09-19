Canaccord Genuity Trims Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Target Price to GBX 20

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.31. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.45 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

