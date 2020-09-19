Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

IPCFF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

