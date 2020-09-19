Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.14. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

