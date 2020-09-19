Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

CNI traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. 550,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,008. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.