Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.50 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

