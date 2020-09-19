Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

