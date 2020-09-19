Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. Capitala Finance reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 111.41%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPTA. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

CPTA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.55. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

