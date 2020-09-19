Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 136,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

