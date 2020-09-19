CARBO Ceramics (OTCMKTS:CRRTQ) versus Owens Corning (OTCMKTS:OC) Head-To-Head Contrast

CARBO Ceramics (OTCMKTS:CRRTQ) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and Owens Corning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics $161.71 million 0.00 -$304.20 million N/A N/A Owens Corning $7.16 billion 1.02 $405.00 million $4.54 14.88

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than CARBO Ceramics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of CARBO Ceramics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Owens Corning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CARBO Ceramics and Owens Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics -188.12% -123.59% -72.85% Owens Corning -8.79% 11.35% 4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CARBO Ceramics and Owens Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics 0 0 0 0 N/A Owens Corning 1 13 10 0 2.38

Owens Corning has a consensus target price of $62.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Owens Corning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than CARBO Ceramics.

Summary

Owens Corning beats CARBO Ceramics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in pipe, roofing shingles, sporting goods, consumer electronics, telecommunications cables, boats, aviation, defense, automotive, industrial containers, and wind-energy applications in the building and construction, transportation, consumer, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells fiberglass insulation into residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and manufactures and sells glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation used in above- and below-grade construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems and to manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

