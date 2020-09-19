Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,825. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

