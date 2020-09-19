Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,825. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
