CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,623.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 177,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,549,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 712,353 shares worth $6,279,134. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

