Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

CRS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $20.02. 1,293,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $959.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 107.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

