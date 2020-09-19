CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 643,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,946. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

