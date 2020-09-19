Carry Price Down 1.1% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $536,827.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.04523833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009133 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034902 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

