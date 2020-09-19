Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

CSTL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. 667,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,495. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.04 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 17,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $796,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,090 shares of company stock valued at $28,360,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

