Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ (CATB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CATB. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

