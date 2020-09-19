Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

