Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,473. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.