Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

