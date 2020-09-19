CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $670,105.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.04700706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034761 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

