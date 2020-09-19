Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CLS stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

