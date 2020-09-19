Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $257.50 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $257.50 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00018681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00245273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.01463078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

