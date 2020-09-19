CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.29. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CYAD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered CELYAD SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

