CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,263. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in CEMIG by 9.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 865,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 200.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

