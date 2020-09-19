CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,583. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

