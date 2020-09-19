CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,583. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.