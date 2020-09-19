CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 10,942,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,892 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

