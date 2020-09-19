Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238.33 ($3.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:CAML traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.20 ($2.11). 417,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

