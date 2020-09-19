Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Short Interest Update

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CETV stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28. Central European Media Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter.

CETV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 226.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 179.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.