Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 50.3% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $91.03 million and approximately $53.98 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.