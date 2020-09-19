Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0015 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $539,014.74 and approximately $271,425.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001562 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001347 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00100177 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 354,635,726 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

