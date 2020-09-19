Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

