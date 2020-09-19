CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CGI stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$89.55. 1,660,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,082. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

