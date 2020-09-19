Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

