ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0947 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $118,377.95 and approximately $5.27 million worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

