ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $89,215.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, BigONE and Binance. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,116.49 or 1.00259482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00170815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, LBank, Huobi, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

