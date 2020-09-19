Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Purchases 25,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

