Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cheetah Mobile stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 516,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 32.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46,408 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 99,546.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

