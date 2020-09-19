Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cheetah Mobile stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 516,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.
Several research firms have recently commented on CMCM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
