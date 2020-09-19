Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 3,120,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,000. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

