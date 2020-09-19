Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 212,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

