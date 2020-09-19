Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 525,332 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,837,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,346,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPK traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 196,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

