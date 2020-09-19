Chiliz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.07 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $60.25 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00249067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01482667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00222731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,916,402,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

