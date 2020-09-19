Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,143.33.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,215.48 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $987.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

