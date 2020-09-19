Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $2.00 on Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $187,012.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00018198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 676.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

